madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 8.745 nuevos casos de covid, 4.372 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Esto supone una cifra inferior con respecto a los 10.853 del mismo día de la semana anterior.
La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.684.647 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 231, frente a 240 este jueves y 307 el viernes pasado, con un total de 108.684 positivos en las pasadas dos semanas.
En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 214 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con los 254 de este jueves y 294 del viernes pasado. En la última semana han fallecido 952 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.
Hasta 46.252 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
Actualmente, hay 12.552 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 2.371 en UCI. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1.088 por ciento y en las UCI en el 1.500 por ciento.
En los últimos siete días, hasta 2.756 personas han precisado de hospitalización por coronavirus, 195.962 en el cómputo global de la pandemia: 455 en Andalucía, 204 en Aragón, 255 en Asturias, 37 en Balears, 79 en Canarias, 45 en Cantabria, 112 en Castilla-La Mancha, 296 en Castilla y León, 158 en Catalunya, seis en Ceuta, 381 en Generalitat Valenciana, 67 en Extremadura, 219 en Galicia, 222 en Madrid, siete en Melilla, 88 en Murcia, 43 en Navarra, 42 en Euskadi y 40 en La Rioja.
Asimismo, 210 personas han ingresado en unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI) en la última semana (16.573 desde que el virus llegó a España): 29 en Andalucía, 22 en Aragón, 14 en Asturias, dos en Balears, 14 en Canarias, dos en Cantabria, diez en Castilla-La Mancha, 20 en Castilla y León, cuatro en Catalunya, 34 en Generalitat Valenciana, cuatro en Extremadura, 22 en Galicia, siete en Madrid, uno en Melilla, 14 en Murcia, tres en Navarra, cuatro en Euskadi y cuatro en La Rioja.
