madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.486 nuevos casos de covid-19, 4.526 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 6.292 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.435.840 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 230,95, frente a 230,54 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 109.586 positivos.
En el informe de este martes se han añadido 114 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 100 el martes pasado. Hasta 77.216 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 277 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 10.345 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (10.447 ayer) y 2.289 en UCI (2.276 ayer). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.259 ingresos (931 ayer) y 1.175 altas (391 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 8,24% (8,32% ayer) y en las UCI en el 22,74 por ciento (22,40% ayer).
Siete comunidades, Ceuta y Melilla en riesgo extremo
Siete comunidades se mantienen en situación de riesgo extremo con más de 250 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes. Se trata de Navarra, (426,3), Madrid (403), País Vasco (429), Aragón (269), Andalucía (259), La Rioja (254,4) y Cataluña (254,1), además de las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta (419,2) y Melilla (498,4).
Según la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, está previsto que esta semana "comiencen a remitir los contagios o, al menos, se alcance el máximo de ascenso de transmisión".
Así lo ha dicho Darias en su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Sanidad del Senado, en la que ha comentado que la incidencia acumulada a 14 días comienza a "estabilizarse" y ha recordado que en algunas comunidades autónomas las cifras de esta incidencia acumulada a siete días "empiezan a estar por debajo del 50%".
