La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) ha tachado este viernes de "discriminatoria" la convocatoria de contratos predoctorales para personal investigador publicada por la Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), ya que otorga un punto más a aquellos aspirantes con una tesis dirigida por una mujer.
En nota de prensa, el sindicato ha criticado lo que considera una "discriminación de género" por parte de la institución universitaria recogida en las bases de la convocatoria publicada en el Diario Oficial de Castilla-La Mancha el 19 de junio.
En concreto, la Central Sindical ha especificado en un comunicado de prensa que el punto C.3 de las bases reguladoras, relativo al currículum vitae del director de la tesis, señala que recibirán un punto aquellas solicitudes en las que la directora de tesis "sea mujer".
Para CSIF, esta disposición supone "una discriminación total" en la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, y en este punto ha subrayado que "la investigación no debe estar sujeta en ningún momento a cuestiones de género".
En su opinión, con esta medida, que pretende en su origen aumentar la participación de las mujeres en las direcciones de tesis, se provoca "el efecto contrario" con una diferenciación de sexos cuando "la actividad investigadora debe estar basada en la meritocracia", ha subrayado.
Por tanto, ha incidido en que "lejos de revertir el sesgo que pretende combatir la UCLM a favor del papel de la mujer, se genera una distorsión que además puede incidir en la elección de la dirección de tesis por parte del alumno", ha concluido.
