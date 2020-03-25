madrid
Un total de 1.057 personas han sido detenidas en toda España por incumplir las restricciones del estado de alarma para hacer frente a la pandemia de coronavirus, según los datos del Ministerio del Interior actualizados este miércoles con las actuaciones de todos los cuerpos policiales, incluyendo policías autonómicas y locales.
En las últimas 24 horas en el conjunto del país se practicaron 129 arrestos y se elevaron 20.225 propuestas de sanción a través de la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana. Estas propuestas suman ya 123.216 actas si se suman todos los expedientes desde que entrara en vigor el estado de alarma aprobado hace once días, tras el Consejo de Ministros del 14 de marzo.
La Policía Nacional ha detenido en total a 484 personas y propuesto 42.278 sanciones y la Guardia Civil a 151 personas y tramitado 34.332 propuestas de sanción. Las policías locales en su conjunto han realizado 245 detenciones -- 35 sólo en las últimas 24 horas-- y tramitado 29.887 sanciones.
La Ertzaintza ha hecho lo propio con 81 personas y 2.619 propuestas de sanción, mientras que los Mossos d'Esquadra suman otras 91 detenciones y 13.576 sanciones.
La Policía Foral de Navarra ha arrestado cuatro personas y propuesto 442 sanciones. La Policía Canaria, de acuerdo a los datos de Interior, practicó este martes su primera detención hasta el 23 de marzo y lleva ya 82 propuestas de sanción.
