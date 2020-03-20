madrid
La Policía Nacional ha sancionado a varias personas que estaban celebrando una fiesta en la discoteca de un hotel de Leganés. Estas personas han sido descubiertas gracias a un helicóptero del Cuerpo tras el aviso de un vecino cercano de la zona.
Según ha informado la Dirección General de la Policía, esta intervención logró abortar la citada fiesta organizada por el propio hotel la madrugada del miércoles, 19 de marzo, y se saldó con cuatro sancionados: tres clientes y el propietario de las instalaciones donde se ubicaba la discoteca, que desarrollaba su actividad habitual a pesar de las restricciones decretadas por el estado de alarma.
Restos de comida y drogas en el hotel
Cuando los policías entraron, comprobaron que en tres salas colindantes existían evidencias de que se estaba celebrando una fiesta.
Presumiblemente, el resto de los partícipes se refugiaron en el interior de las habitaciones del hotel ante la llegada de los agentes, detalla la Policía Nacional.
La Policía Nacional ha activado a todas sus unidades, como las del Servicio de Medios Aéreos, para dar cumplimiento de las medidas vigentes
En las tres salas localizaron bandejas con cocaína, así como los recipientes para el almacenamiento de drogas líquidas. También se encontraron restos de comida caliente y bebidas, la mayoría alcohólicas.
La Policía ha recordado que se debe de dar cumplimiento a las medidas recogidas durante el vigente estado de alarma. Por ello, ha activado a todas sus unidades, como las del Servicio de Medios Aéreos, que "desde el aire presta un apoyo esencial para los vehículos radiopatrullas para detectar aquellas actividades que no cumplan con las restricciones".
Este servicio ya ha localizado por ejemplo a varias personas reunidas en una playa de Valencia.
