Sanidad comunica 2.290 contagios por coronavirus y 60 muertes. Hay 2.830 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 771 en una UCI.

Los sanitarios se preparan para la vacunación de la tercera dosis en la Residencia La Mixta de Gijón. Eloy Alonso / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 2.290 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.249 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 498 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 4.953.930 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose ahora en los 62,58 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 65,42 notificado el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 60 más, de los cuales 144 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 86.358 personas.

Actualmente hay 2.830 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 771 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 257 ingresos y 313 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,36% y en las UCI en el 8,47%.

