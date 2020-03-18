Estás leyendo: El Ministerio de Sanidad ha iniciado el reparto de medio millón de mascarillas

China ha donado estos artículos que ya están siendo recibidas por los hospitales españoles.

Empresarios chinos donan material sanitario a la policia. EFE/Raquel Manzanares
Ayer llegó al aeropuerto de Zaragoza un avión de carga procedente de Shanghai (China) con un total de 500.000 mascarillas, donadas por el país asiático. El Ministerio de Sanidad ha confirmado que al inicio de esta semana, se ha procedido a distribuir otras partidas, sumando 546.000 mascarillas repartidas por las Comunidades Autónomas. 

Madrid será la comunidad que recibirá mayor número del material donado, por ser la región que registra mayor número de positivos. La ministra de Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, trató con Wang Yi, el ministro de Exteriores chino, la cuestión del material sanitario, y la posible ayuda que brinden a España, con personal especializado. 

Asimismo, Sanidad ha informado que mantiene "en activo" una compra centralizada de todo tipo de material sanitario para hacer frente a la lucha contra el coronavirus.

