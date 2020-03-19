Estás leyendo: Esperanza Aguirre y su marido, hospitalizados tras dar positivo en coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

COVID-19 Esperanza Aguirre y su marido, hospitalizados tras dar positivo en coronavirus

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y su pareja han sido ingresados en un hospital público de la capital.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre. - EFE
La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre. - EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

SERVIMEDIA

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre y su marido, Fernando Ramírez de Haro, han dado positivo en la prueba de coronavirus, según confirmaron a Servimedia fuentes conocedoras de su estado de salud.

Tanto Aguirre como su esposo están ingresados en un hospital público de la capital para ser tratados de coronavirus, tras empezar a tener síntomas y dar positivo en la prueba analítica.

Este positivo de Aguirre llega días después de conocerse que otros destacados dirigentes actuales del PP de Madrid han contraído el coronavirus, como es el caso de la actual presidenta autonómica, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y sus consejeras de Medio Ambiente, Paloma Martín, y de Presidencia, Eugenia Carbelledo.

Esperanza Aguirre, de 68 años, fue ministra de Educación y Cultura entre 1996 y 1999, presidenta del Senado entre 1999 y 2002 y de la Comunidad de Madrid entre 2003 y 2012. También ejerció como presidenta del Partido Popular de la Comunidad de Madrid entre 2004 y 2016.

Seis pautas para prevenir contagios por coronavirus

1. Lavarse las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón

2. No salir de casa salvo causa de fuerza mayor y lo estipulado por el decreto de alarma

3. Al toser o estornudar, taparse la boca con el codo flexionado

4. Evitar tocarse los ojos y la boca

5. Usar pañuelos desechables y tirarlos después

6. Distancia mínima personal de al menos un metro

En Público, te ofrecemos todo lo que debes saber sobre la crisis del coronavirus.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú