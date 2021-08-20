Estás leyendo: La jueza de Ceuta no resolverá las repatriaciones de menores a Marruecos hasta al menos el martes

Crisis migratoria La jueza de Ceuta no resolverá las repatriaciones de menores a Marruecos hasta al menos el martes

Desde el Juzgado ceutí aseguran que no existe un auto que determine la paralización de la repatriación de todos los menores a Marruecos, sino que se trata solo de nueve de ellos. 

20/08/2021 menores Ceuta
Un grupo de menores marroquíes en Ceuta. Reduan Dris / EFE

La magistrada del Contencioso-Administrativo 1 de Ceuta no resolverá la paralización cautelar de las repatriaciones de menores a Marruecos al menos hasta el próximo martes. Es decir, una vez agotado el plazo de 72 horas hábiles desde la notificación de la decisión adoptada, que acaba el lunes a las 14.00 horas.

Fuentes del Juzgado explican que no existe un auto que determine la paralización de la repatriación de todos los menores a Marruecos, sino que el auto se refería solo y exclusivamente a los nueve menores incluidos en la demanda presentada por la Asociación Coordinadora de Barrios para el Seguimiento de Menores y Jóvenes y la de la Fundación Raíces.

La abogada de la asociación, Patricia Fernández, ha confirmado que la suspensión cautelar de 72 horas era sobre estos nueve menores, para que en ese periodo la Delegación del Gobierno en Ceuta y a la Fiscalía pudiera presentar toda la documentación del proceso llevado a cabo.

Para la letrada, la decisión de suspender las repatriaciones de manera generalizada se debe más a una acción política, para esperar a conocer el fallo judicial y actuar de acuerdo a lo que finalmente dictamine la magistrada.

La Fiscalía de Menores de Ceuta ha confirmado que ha trasladado a la magistrada del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo nº1 de la ciudad autónoma una petición para que mantenga la suspensión del proceso de repatriación de los menores extranjeros no acompañados a Marruecos ya que no se ha aportado ningún expediente de los menores repatriados. 

Además, según las mismas fuentes, la Audiencia Nacional también dice que el acuerdo de 2007 suscrito con Marruecos exige respetar la ley interna de extranjería, que pide expedientes individuales.

