Crisis migratoria Algunos migrantes saltan del Open Arms al mar desesperados por desembarcar

"Avisamos hace días, la desesperación tiene límites", dice el fundador de la ONG, que publica un vídeo de algunas personas nadando hacia Lampedusa grabado desde el barco." Se lanzan al agua y los socorristas intentan pararlos", añade.

Imagen de algunos migrantes del Open Arms en el agua, perseguidos por socorristas de la ONG. CAPTURA DE @camposcar

Algunas de las 107 personas rescatadas que permaneces en el Open Arms, varado frente a las costas de Lampedusa (Italia) desde hace tres días, ya no pueden más. Tras pasar 10 días atrapados en el buque, han saltado al agua para tratar de llegar a tierra a nado. 

"Avisamos hace días, la desesperación tiene límites", dice el fundador de la ONG, Óscar Camps, que publica en su cuenta de Twitter un vídeo de algunas personas nadando hacia Lampedusa grabado desde el barco. "Se lanzan al agua y los socorristas intentan pararlos", añade.

El Open Arms se declaró este sábado "en estado de necesidad", sin poder desembarcar a los migrantes rescatados en el Mediterráneo, y sus responsables afirmaron ya no pueden garantizar la seguridad de las personas que están a bordo.

La tripulación ha estado denunciando el los últimos días el deterioro de la situación a bordo. Una situación desesperada, mientras el líder ultraderechista y ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, sigue en sus trece de impedir el desembarco pese a los numerosos llamamientos.

Camps habla de "peleas, pánico, crisis de ansiedad" y se pregunta si "hacen falta muertos" para que se resuelva el bloqueo, pero no hace ninguna referencia a la oferta española para que desembarquen en el puerto de Algeciras, en Cádiz. .

