Estás leyendo: El CSIC prorroga un año más dos contratos con Vivotecnia, laboratorio implicado en un escándalo de maltrato animal

Público
Público

El CSIC prorroga un año más dos contratos con Vivotecnia, laboratorio implicado en un escándalo de maltrato animal

En abril de 2021 la organización Cruelty Free International publicaba unas imágenes sobre el centro de Vivotecnia en Madrid. En ellas se podían constatar múltiples irregularidades y escenas de violencia contra animales.

Animales en Vivotecnia
Un instante del vídeo difundido por la organización Cruelty Free International. YOUTUBE

madrid

El Centro Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) y el Ministerio de Ciencia han prorrogado por un año dos contratos con la empresa Vivotecnia, laboratorio privado involucrado en un caso de maltrato y violencia animal en un centro de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Vivotecnia alargará hasta 2023 el servicio de manipulación, mantenimiento y
limpieza de animales de laboratorio en dos animalarios del CSIC donde se experimenta con animales: el Laboratorio de Biología Molecular del Severo Ochoa y el Centro Nacional de Biotecnología.

El importe de la contratación asciende hasta los 774.064 euros, a repartir entre los dos centros de investigación adscritos al CSIC, según se puede ver en la resolución subida el 29 de octubre a la Plataforma de Contratación del Sector Público. Según el documento consultado por Público, la prórroga del contrato era obligatoria.

La renovación reabre la herida de los sectores animalistas, que pidieron en el mes de abril –cuando el escándalo de maltrato animal salió a la luz– que se rompieran todos los vínculos del sector público con este laboratorio. Las imágenes reveladas por la organización Cruelty Free International (CFI) mostraban escenas demoledores de violencia y tortura contra monos, roedores y perros. Según los animalistas, la mayoría de las escenas documentadas vulneraban la legislación europea que regula el uso de seres vivos para fines científicos.

La Fiscalía tiene abierta una investigación en el laboratorio de Vivotecnia en Tres Cantos, lugar donde se grabaron las imágenes, por lo que todavía no ha habido una resolución firme del caso. Este medio ha preguntado al CSIC si ha tenido en cuenta todos estos hechos a la hora de renovar el contrato y si se buscarán métodos de investigación alternativos sin animales, pero en el momento en el que se publica esta información no ha obtenido respuesta.

La agencia de investigaciones ya emitió un comunicado en el mes de abril en el que, además de condenar los hechos, anunciaba que no suspendería los vínculos con Vivotecnia hasta que no termine la investigación. 

El Ministerio de Ciencia, cartera con competencias en el CSIC, tampoco ha contestado a las preguntas de este diario.

La Secretaría General de Derechos de los Animales, por su parte, no ha hecho declaraciones al respecto.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público