El número de inmigrantes muertos de la patera a la deriva rescatada a 30 millas de Melilla se amplía a cuatro después del fallecimiento la madrugada de este miércoles de uno de los heridos evacuados al Hospital Comarcal de Melilla, mientras ascienden a 16 las personas desaparecidas respecto a los 78 ocupantes de la embarcación, según informa un portavoz de la Delegación del Gobierno.
Además, tal como han indicado a Europa Press fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, la búsqueda de las personas desaparecidas continúa con la participación del buque María Zambrano y con el avión Sasemar 101, mientras que más tarde se unen al dispositivo el avión Condor de Frontex y el Sasemar 305 de Salvamento Marítimo. Este dispositivo también actúa en la búsqueda de otra patera de la que se ha tenido constancia y en la que viajarían a bordo 73 personas.
Esta misma fuente explica que a las 21,40 horas del lunes ha sido cuando la Salvamar Spica ha rescatado esta patera con 62 personas, incluyendo tres fallecidos, a más de 30 millas al noroeste de Melilla, mientras que otra persona murió ya en tierra.
Salvamento Marítimo actúa en la búsqueda de otra patera en la que viajarían a bordo 73 personas.
Detalla que la información inicial de una ONG advertía de que la patera había salido de Charrana con 78 personas a bordo, por lo que, teniendo en cuenta esa cifra, habría unos 16 desaparecidos, aunque advierte de que esa cifra podría variar.
De su lado, desde la Delegación del Gobierno se apunta al traslado de 45 hombres, tres de ellos fallecidos, así como de diez mujeres y tres menores de edad, siendo la práctica totalidad de origen subsahariano. Una vez en Melilla, tres personas fueron trasladadas al Hospital Comarcal "en estado grave, de los cuales uno falleció anoche".
En este marco, los servicios médicos de urgencia han tenido que emplearse a fondo anoche, tanto en el puerto deportivo -donde llegó Salvamar Spica de Salvamento Marítimo- como en el propio Hospital Comarcal, donde fueron derivados muchos de ellos para una atención más exhaustiva, dado el estado de salud que presentaban.
