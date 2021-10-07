Estás leyendo: El cura de Comillas pide 2.300 euros por mantener a los difuntos en el cementerio

Público
Público

El cura de Comillas pide 2.300 euros por mantener a los difuntos en el cementerio

Adicionalmente, solicita una cuota de 14 euros al mes en concepto de donación "sin facturas de por medio".

Imagen de archivo de un cementerio.
Imagen de archivo de un cementerio. Pexels

comillas (cantabria)

Firma

El cura de la localidad de Comillas (Cantabria) ha solicitado por carta a las familias de los difuntos que yacen en un cementerio antiguo propiedad de la parroquia que tienen que pagar la cantidad 2.300 euros. En el caso en el que no lo abonen, no podrán continuar , en sus actuales sepulcros y serán trasladados a la fosa común, alejados de los panteones familiares de cada difunto.

Además, el sacerdote pide a las familias una cuota de 14 euros a modo de donación sin "recibos ni facturas de por medio", según ha explicado la cántabra Mery Ruiz en Twitter. Se trata de un impuesto que deberá ser renovado en 30 años, por lo que no es un pago único ad eternum.

"En 30 años tendrán que volver a abonar esta cantidad o la que el cura de turno considere. Y no todas las familias pueden permitírselo ni todas las generaciones estarán dispuestas a pagar por un tatarabuelo al que ni conocieron", detalla la Ruiz en el hilo.

La denunciante se puso en contacto con el Obispado de Santander para ponerle en conocimiento de la situación. La Iglesia le respondió que "estaban recibiendo muchas quejas" y que "hay pagar a los 40 años una cantidad equis para renovar la concesión del nicho".

La historia ha cosechado cientos de reacciones que oscilan entre la perplejidad y la indignación de muchos internautas. "La Iglesia es una empresa, una multinacional concretamente. Y la gente no se da cuenta de ello", critica una usuaria de la red social.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público