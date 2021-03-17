Cesan a la directora de división de igualdad de Defensa, Mercedes Alba Rodríguez , según ha publicado el BOE este miércoles. La teniente coronel auditor Alba Rodríguez pasó de ser la titular del Juzgado Togado Militar número 11 de Madrid a encargarse de la dirección de atención a los militares heridos o víctimas de acoso en apenas de un año.

Entre las funciones desempeñadas por Rodríguez se encuentran la de reconocer los derechos y conceder las prestaciones de clases pasivas, coordinar la política social para el personal militar y coordinar las políticas de igualdad.

En su cargo tenía responsabilidad en las áreas de dependencias y acción social de Defensa. Y se encargaba de la unidad de apoyo a heridos y familiares de fallecidos. Bajo su dirección se encuentran la Oficina de Atención a la Discapacidad en las Fuerzas Armadas y la Unidad de Protección frente al Acoso del Órgano Central.

El nombre de la juez militar sonó en los medios en 2017 cuando decidió archivar el caso de un teniente que llamó "puta" y "zorra" a una sargento. La suboficial también afirmó haber recibido mensajes del teniente a su teléfono móvil con contenido denigrante "tu sigue llevando canalillo" o "es que no te vendes bien ese cuerpo".

Aunque la entonces juez no consideró que esos comportamientos no constituían un delito de acoso sexual o laboral, ya que "no hubo ninguna solicitud o insinuación de contenido sexual" por parte del oficial. Además, alegó que la sargento "no daba muestras con su actitud de sufrir esa sensación concreta de humillación o degradación grave".

A su juicio, "existía entre ambos una relación que iba más allá de lo estrictamente profesional" y la supuesta amistad "diluye esa connotación ofensiva que podrían tener los términos empleados".