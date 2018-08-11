Público
Las denuncias por violación aumentaron en Madrid un 33% en la primera mitad del año

Todos los delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual aumentaron un 10,8%, al pasar de 483 a 535

Las denuncias por violación aumentaron en la capital un 33,3% en la primera mitad de este año, el delito que más subió en el Balance de Criminalidad elaborado por el Ministerio del Interior.

En general, la delincuencia en Madrid aumentó un 1% y se registraron un total de 120.429 infracciones penales. A este ligero incremento hay que sumarle el aumento del 2,7% de la criminalidad en todo 2017.

Concretamente, en los primeros seis meses de este año se registraron 80 agresiones sexuales con penetración, frente a las 60 del mismo periodo del año pasado. Además, todos los delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual aumentaron un 10,8%, al pasar de 483 a 535.

Por otro lado, los homicidios dolosos y los asesinatos consumados pasaron de 9 a 8 en la primera mitad de este año, mientras que las tentativas también bajaron de 38 a 22. Los delitos graves y menos graves de lesiones y riña tumulturaria descendieron un 4,6%, al pasar de 585 a 558.

Las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad anotaron también 4.841 robos con violencia e intimidación, un 17% menos que en el primer semestre de 2017. Los robos con fuerza en domicilios cayeron un 3,9%, hasta los 2.669.

Los hurtos, los delitos que más se cometen en Madrid, descendieron un 2,5%, hasta los 56.072. Las sustracciones de vehículos bajaron un 11,2%, hasta los 2.852. En cambio, los delitos relacionados con el tráfico de drogas aumentaron un 15,1%, al pasar de 591 a 680. No se registró ningún secuestro.

El Balance de la Criminalidad también recoge las estadísticas de las localidades con población superior a los 30.000 habitantes. Así, destaca el descenso del número de infracciones penales en Aranjuez (-15,7%), San Sebastián de los Reyes (-9,2%), Alcalá de Henares (-8,9%), Rivas (-8,3%), Boadilla del Monte (-7,8%), Alcorcón (-5,9%), San Fernando (-5,3%), Valdemoro (-5%), Fuenlabrada (-4,9%), Móstoles (-4,7%), Coslada (-4,5%), Colmenar Viejo (-3,3%), Alcobendas (-1,6%), Las Rozas (-1,4%).

En el resto de los municipios grandes de la región la delincuencia subió. Destaca el aumento de Galapagar (16,6%), Getafe (13,9%), Arganda (13,8%), Majadahonda (11,9%), Collado Villalba (10,1%), Parla (10%), Pozuelo de Alarcón (8,9%), Tres Cantos (7,8%), Pinto (7,4%) y Torrejón de Ardoz (4,1%).

En toda la región, la delincuencia subió un 2,1% en 2017. Destaca la importante subida de delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual y el tráfico de drogas y el gran descenso de robos en domicilios.

