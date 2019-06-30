Público
Derechos humanos El Open Arms rescata a 40 migrantes en el Mediterráneo y se dirige al puerto de Lampedusa

El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ha amenazado a la ONG y asegura que les espera "el mismo trato" que a la capitana del Sea-Watch, detenida tras desembarcar en Lampedusa sin permiso.

El buque español de Open Arms - Reuters

La ONG española Open Arms ha rescatado a 40 migrantes, entre ellos cuatro bebés y tres embarazadas, en una barca procedente de Libia, que ahora se disponen a viajar hasta el puerto italiano de Lampedusa, según ha anunciado este domingo la organización.

Los rescatados presentaban un "alto nivel de deshidratación" después de tres días de travesía, de acuerdo con el mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
"Les hemos atendido y activado a administraciones pertinentes para que se hicieran cargo. Ahora les escoltan hasta Lampedusa", concluye el mensaje, sin dar más detalles.

Lampedusa ha sido escenario en las últimas horas de un episodio de tensión después de que la capitana del barco de rescate Sea Watch Carola Rackete, fuera detenida tras desembarcar sin permiso en el puerto italiano a 40 migrantes que había rescatado.

El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, acusó a Rackete de comportarse como una delincuente antes de amenazar a otras ONG, entre ellas Open Arms, con aplicarles el mismo trato si decidían entrar en aguas italianas.

