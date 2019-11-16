Público
Derriban la estatua de La Pasionaria en la localidad madrileña de Rivas

El suceso coincide con el 30 aniversario de la muerte de Dolores Ibáurri, que el Partido Comunista de España (PCE) conmemora este sábado con un acto convocado en el Cementerio Civil de Madrid.

La Pasionaria.

El Ayuntamiento de Rivas, en Madrid, ha retirado temporalmente la escultura en bronce de Dolores Ibárruri, La Pasionaria, en la avenida que recibe su nombre, después de que una persona la derribara este viernes, sin que haya podido ser colocada de nuevo, han informado a Efe fuentes municipales.

El suceso coincide con el 30 aniversario de la muerte de La Pasionaria, que el Partido Comunista de España (PCE) conmemora este sábado con un acto convocado en el Cementerio Civil de Madrid.

Agentes de la Policía Local de Rivas recibieron un aviso en torno a las 19:45 horas de este viernes que alertaba de que una persona había derribado la escultura. Se personaron en el lugar para comprobar el estado de la estatua y avisaron a los técnicos de mantenimiento para que la colocaran "correctamente", según han informado a Efe fuentes municipales.

También han negado que la escultura haya sido robada. No obstante, explican que la estatua no ha sido instalada y que se espera que esta semana se pueda colocar adecuadamente.

Dolores Ibárruri fue secretaria general del Partido Comunista entre 1942 y 1960 y presidenta de esa formación política desde 1960 hasta su fallecimiento, en 1989.

