La actividad magmática del volcán ha aumentado y tras la ruptura de parte del cono está fluyendo más lava hacia la costa.

El volcán de La Palma se encuentra en una fase en la que además de mucha lava, también está expulsando grandes columnas de ceniza.
El doble que el Teneguía en la mitad de tiempo.

Parte del cono principal del volcán de La Palma se ha derrumbado esta tarde. 
Desde las 20:00 horas los científicos que se han desplazado hasta la Isla para vigilar la erupción iniciada el pasado 19 de septiembre notaron un aumento en la intensidad de la salida del magma, según ha informado el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias.

Según información aportada por el puesto de mando avanzado y recogida por Efe, el derrumbe parcial se produjo hacia las 21.10 horas y, aparentemente, algunas de las bocas eruptivas se han unido.

Se observa un mayor caudal de salida de lava, pero discurre por el mismo canal que había hasta ahora y de momento no se han observado nuevas afectaciones por este motivo.

Carmen López, del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), ha explicado a Efe que a lo largo del proceso eruptivo se han producido y se seguirán produciendo episodios de este tipo.

Y ha remitido a las imágenes que aportarán los drones que sobrevuelen el cono en las próximas horas para determinar con más actitud si esa lava proviene de los salideros o del propio cono, cuya actividad es eminentemente estromboliana.

Ya por la mañana avanzó que la morfología del cono está cambiando constantemente y que en las últimas horas se había observado más ensanchado y taponado

