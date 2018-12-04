Mari, la mujer de 99 años que ha sido desahuciada este lunes de su casa de Pozuelo de Alarcón ingresó ayer en el hospital Quirón por principio de hipotermia. Se ha quedado en la calle después de que su nieto vendiera la que, según Mari, era "su casa" y que lo hiciera "sin su consentimiento" y la dejara sin dinero "ni para comprar el pan".

En un principio, la anciana tenía la intención de pasar la noche a la intemperie en un banco situado en las inmediaciones de la que fue su vivienda. Pero hasta el lugar ha acudido un médico forense, que ha revisado su estado se salud y ante las bajas temperaturas y principio de hipotermia le ha recomendado ingresar en un hospital, como finalmente ha accedido.

"¿Por qué no se me ha defendido como Dios manda? Es una canallada. No hay derecho a esto", lamenta Mari

La mujer ha indicado que lo que desea es regresar a su vivienda. "¿Por qué no se me ha defendido como Dios manda?. Es una canallada. No hay derecho a esto", ha dicho. La mujer ha indicado que la "han quitado" la llave de su casa, y que un cerrajero ha cambiado la cerradura. "He dejado la manta eléctrica en la cama y la nevera encendida", ha añadido.

"Dejadme un banco"

Después de que entrara esta mañana la comisión judicial a la vivienda, Mari ha tenido que abandonar su casa y entregar las llaves. Tras ello, según testigos presenciales, se ha sentado en un banco, manifestando que no se iba a ir. "Quiero Justicia", ha dicho la mujer, que sostiene que su nieto y el notario de éste la "engañaron".

La mujer no quiere la plaza que desde hace tiempo le ha ofrecido el Ayuntamiento de Pozuelo, a través de Servicios Sociales, en una residencia, según ha confirmado la alcaldesa del municipio, Susana Peréz Quislant. "Llevadme arrastrada. Pero no a una residencia. Dejadme en un banco", ha dicho la mujer a preguntas de los periodistas.

El 11 de julio de 2017, se celebró el juicio contra el nieto de la afectada por un delito continuado de estafa y alternativamente un delito continuado de apropiación indebida. Pero finalmente, quedó absuelto. Entonces, la mujer ya denunció que su familiar no le había dejado "ni para comprar el pan". Su nieto, según la denunciante, se hizo "con casi 2 millones de euros" de su abuela entre dinero y propiedades y vendió su propio dúplex de Pozuelo "sin su consentimiento por unos 420.000 euros".