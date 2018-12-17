Los responsables del Museo del Prado han ordenado esta tarde el desalojo de parte de la principal pinacoteca del país como medida de precaución ante "un incidente menor" registrado en uno de los lavabos con un secador de manos, que ha disparado la alarma antihumos, informó el museo en un comunicado.
En torno a las 18 horas, señala la nota, "el recalentamiento de un secador de manos en la zona de aseos de la parte de la ampliación -claustro de los Jerónimos- activó el indicador antihumos" del museo.
"Siguiendo el protocolo se ha procedido al desalojo de la zona inmediata y el propio equipo de seguridad de la pinacoteca ha controlado la situación en unos minutos", añade el comunicado.
El Prado indica que en el incidente no se ha producido combustión y que, en ningún caso, ha habido riesgo para alguna persona, obra o estructura del edificio. "Este pequeño incidente no ha alterado en nada la visita de la Colección ni la presencia de visitantes en el resto del Museo", añade la nota.
