valènciaActualizado:
Regina R. A., de 48 años y víctima de maltrato, desapareció en el barrio de Morvedre, en el distrito de Trànsits de València, sin dejar rastro hace 72 horas. Hace alrededor de un mes, un desconocido la atacó en plena calle en una agresión que ella relacionó directamente con su expareja.
Desde entonces, la Policía Nacional trata el caso como de máxima prioridad, ya que Regina había llegado a València hace apenas mes y medio huyendo de su domicilio en una capital andaluza, para escapar a las garras de su maltratador, según recoge el diario Levante.
La denuncia ha sido interpuesta por una de las responsables de la Asociación Alanna, uno de los colectivos que prestan asistencia, ayuda y acompañamiento a mujeres víctimas de violencia machista o en situación de especial vulnerabilidad.
Por el momento la Policía está tratando de recopilar las cámaras de seguridad de Tráfico y de distintos establecimientos que se encuentran en el recorrido que Regina hace a pie desde el albergue en el que reside desde su llegada a València hasta el parque donde acude a trabajar todos los días.
