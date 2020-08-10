Estás leyendo: Investigan la desaparición de una mujer que huía de su maltratador en València

Público
Público

Desaparecida Investigan la desaparición de una mujer que huía de su maltratador en València

Este lunes se han cumplido 72 horas desde que Regina R. A., de 48 años y víctima de maltrato, desapareció en el barrio de Morvedre, en el distrito de Trànsits de València, sin dejar rastro.

El 016 registró 8.414 llamadas en mayo, un 41% más respecto a 2019
Las llamadas al 016, el servicio de asistencia para mujeres víctimas de violencia de género. / Europa Press/ M. Igualdad

valència

Actualizado:

público

Regina R. A., de 48 años y víctima de maltrato, desapareció en el barrio de Morvedre, en el distrito de Trànsits de València, sin dejar rastro hace 72 horas. Hace alrededor de un mes, un desconocido la atacó en plena calle en una agresión que ella relacionó directamente con su expareja.

Desde entonces, la Policía Nacional trata el caso como de máxima prioridad, ya que Regina había llegado a València hace apenas mes y medio huyendo de su domicilio en una capital andaluza, para escapar a las garras de su maltratador, según recoge el diario Levante.  

Había llegado a València hace apenas mes y medio huyendo las garras de su maltratador

La denuncia ha sido interpuesta por una de las responsables de la Asociación Alanna, uno de los colectivos que prestan asistencia, ayuda y acompañamiento a mujeres víctimas de violencia machista o en situación de especial vulnerabilidad.

Por el momento la Policía está tratando de recopilar las cámaras de seguridad de Tráfico y de distintos establecimientos que se encuentran en el recorrido que Regina hace a pie desde el albergue en el que reside desde su llegada a València hasta el parque donde acude a trabajar todos los días.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público