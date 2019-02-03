Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Desaparecida en Lleida Encuentran muerta en su coche a la mujer desaparecida en Lleida

Los bomberos y los Mossos han localizado el vehículo, con el que se habría caído en un canal. SU marido denunció su desaparición el sábado, después de que no regresara a casa tras pasar la noche con una amigas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Núria Borràs, la mujer de 39 años desaparecida desde la madrugada del pasado sábado en Lleida. ACN

Núria Borràs, la mujer de 39 años desaparecida desde la madrugada del pasado sábado en Lleida. ACN

Los Bomberos de la Generalitat y los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado este domingo el cadáver de Núria Borràs, la mujer de 39 años desaparecida desde la madrugada del pasado sábado en Lleida.

El cuerpo sin vida de la mujer fue encontrado dentro de su propio coche, que había caído en un canal, según las primeras informaciones.

La policía catalana había confirmado este domingo que la fallecida era una vecina de les Borges Blanques (Lleida), que había salido el viernes por la noche para cenar una amigas y que se perdió su pista, supuestamente, cuando regresaba a su casa.

Fue el marido de la mujer quien dio la alerta el sábado a los Mossos al denunciar la desaparición.

Al parecer, la mujer se despidió de sus amigas alrededor de las 04:00 horas del sábado y se dispuso a volver a casa en su coche, que tampoco había sido hallado hasta ahora.

Desde entonces, agentes y un helicóptero de los Mossos d'Esquadra, así como varias dotaciones de los Bomberos y voluntarios, buscaban a la mujer. Concretamente, este domingo por la mañana se había organizado una batida entre los pueblos de Borges Blanques y Castelldans con el objetivo de dar con su paradero.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad