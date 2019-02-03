Los Bomberos de la Generalitat y los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado este domingo el cadáver de Núria Borràs, la mujer de 39 años desaparecida desde la madrugada del pasado sábado en Lleida.
El cuerpo sin vida de la mujer fue encontrado dentro de su propio coche, que había caído en un canal, según las primeras informaciones.
La policía catalana había confirmado este domingo que la fallecida era una vecina de les Borges Blanques (Lleida), que había salido el viernes por la noche para cenar una amigas y que se perdió su pista, supuestamente, cuando regresaba a su casa.
Fue el marido de la mujer quien dio la alerta el sábado a los Mossos al denunciar la desaparición.
Al parecer, la mujer se despidió de sus amigas alrededor de las 04:00 horas del sábado y se dispuso a volver a casa en su coche, que tampoco había sido hallado hasta ahora.
Desde entonces, agentes y un helicóptero de los Mossos d'Esquadra, así como varias dotaciones de los Bomberos y voluntarios, buscaban a la mujer. Concretamente, este domingo por la mañana se había organizado una batida entre los pueblos de Borges Blanques y Castelldans con el objetivo de dar con su paradero.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
