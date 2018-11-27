Público
Alcorcón Detenida la sospechosa de matar de una puñalada a una joven de 17 años en Alcorcón

La víctima apareció el domingo herida en el abdomen en plena calle y falleció horas después en el Hospital Fundación de Alcorcón.

Una joven de 17 años que fue apuñalada en el abdomen en Alcorcón ha fallecido en el Hospital Fundación de esta localidad madrileña. /EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a una joven de 19 años acusada de matar este domingo de una puñalada a una menor de 17 años en la localidad madrileña de Alcorcón.

Fuentes policiales han confirmado a Efe la detención de la chica, a la que se atribuye la muerte de la joven, que apareció el domingo herida en el abdomen en plena calle y que falleció horas después en el Hospital Fundación de Alcorcón.

