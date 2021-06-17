Las Palmas de Gran canariaActualizado:
El Juzgado de Menores número 2 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha decretado de forma cautelar el internamiento en régimen cerrado de un joven de 16 años acusado de agredir sexualmente a su madre el pasado martes 15 de junio en Gran Canaria.
La jueza ha decretado esta medida a instancias de la Fiscalía Provincial tras tomar declaración al presunto agresor en la Ciudad de la Justicia. Según informa el diario Canarias7, el menor fue detenido después de que su madre denunciara ante la Policía Nacional que le había penetrado vaginalmente, aunque el agresor aseguró ante la magistrada que no se acordaba de nada al estar, presuntamente, bajo los efectos de alguna sustancia estupefaciente.
Tras testificar ante la magistrada Mercedes Martínez Sánchez, el menor ha pasado las últimas horas en el centro de La Montañeta a la espera de ser trasladado a las instalaciones de Valle Tabares, en Tenerife, el único centro de régimen cerrado de la comunidad autónoma.
La Fiscalía de menores ha solicitado la activación del protocolo anti suicidio para el joven ya que, presuntamente, el menor no recordaba nada en el momento de su detención.
Por el momento, el caso va a ser instruido por un delito de agresión sexual con penetración sin perjuicio de otra calificación a la espera de avances en la investigación.
