MadridActualizado:
La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un varón por supuestamente asesinar en la madrugada de este domingo en San Roque (Cádiz) a su expareja, una mujer de 37 años.
Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Ayuntamiento de San Roque, el suceso se ha producido en la Urbanización Alcaidesa, donde residía la víctima.
La mujer se llamaba María Isabel y tenía tres hijos. Su cuerpo está ya en las dependencias del Instituto Anatómico Forense de Cádiz para practicarle la autopsia.
El Ayuntamiento decreta tres días de luto oficial
El Ayuntamiento de San Roque (Cádiz) ha decretado tres días de luto y una concentración en la tarde de este domingo por el presunto asesinato machista cometido en la madrugada de esta jornada, cuando una mujer de 37 años ha muerto supuestamente a manos de su expareja.
Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Ayuntamiento, el acto de repulsa de este asesinato tendrá lugar en la puerta del Teatro Juan Luis Galiardo a las 19,00 horas.
El alcalde de San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, y la concejal de Igualdad, Mónica Córdoba, en nombre de toda la Corporación, han mostrado su consternación y profundo dolor por este suceso, trasladando a la familia su pesar.
