Granada Un detenido por matar a un indigente en Granada con un objeto contundente

El grupo de Homicidios ha informado que ha detenido al presunto autor de la muerte violenta del indigente. Además ha comunicado que continúan con la investigación y mantienen al detenido en dependencias policiales.

Una persona sin hogar dormita en la calle, en una imagen de archivo. AFP

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre por su relación con la muerte violenta de un indigente, cuyo cadáver fue hallado este miércoles junto a una zona de cuevas de Granada y que murió golpeado con un objeto contundente. Su chabola había ardido días antes en un incendio supuestamente intencionado.

Fuentes policiales han informado a EFE de que el grupo de Homicidios ha detenido al presunto autor de la muerte del indigente, cuyo cuerpo sin vida apareció en un paraje cercano a un asentamiento de cuevas del Carmen del Granaíllo.

Un agente de la Policía Local encontró el cuerpo de la víctima cuando analizaba los restos del incendio de la chabola del hombre, registrado esta semana.

El cadáver fue trasladado al Instituto de Medicina Legal de Granada para practicarle la autopsia, que ha descartado que muriera de un disparo y ha apuntado al uso de un objeto contundente como arma.

El grupo de Homicidios continúa la investigación y mantiene al detenido en dependencias policiales.

