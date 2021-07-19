Detenidos tres miembros de una banda latina como presuntos autores de un apuñalamiento durante el Orgullo

madridActualizado:
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a tres individuos como presuntos autores del apuñalamiento que tuvo lugar la madrugada del pasado 1 de julio en la Plaza Pedro Zerolo de Madrid durante las fiestas del Orgullo en Madrid, ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid en un comunicado.
Los hechos ocurrieron la madrugada del pasado día uno en la Plaza Pedro Zerolo donde se produjo una pelea que finalizó con la persecución de un varón al que llegaron a apuñalar hasta en tres ocasiones siendo ingresado en un centro hospitalario en estado grave. Cuatro varones, que se encontraban entre la multitud de personas en la celebración de las fiestas del Orgullo, fueron víctimas de varias agresiones por parte de otro grupo más numeroso y que portaba botellas de cristal. Inmediatamente huyeron del lugar y uno de ellos fue alcanzado por los agresores y apuñalado hasta en tres ocasiones.
Averiguaciones posteriores de la Brigada Provincial de Información de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, permitieron identificar a los presuntos autores y constatar que estaban relacionados con la banda latina Dominican Don't Play. El pasado miércoles se estableció un dispositivo policial que culminó con la detención de tres varones a los que se les imputan los delitos de lesiones, desórdenes públicos y organización criminal. La investigación continúa abierta por lo que no se descartan nuevos arrestos.
