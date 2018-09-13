La Guardia Civil ha detenido este jueves a un sacerdote y a su hermano por supuestos abusos a un joven discapacitado en la localidad leonesa de Carrizo de la Ribera, según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación.
La Subdelegación del Gobierno ha precisado que las detenciones de estas dos personas se produjeron después de la denuncia presentada por la familia de la supuesta víctima y han pasado a disposición del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Astorga (León).
Varios vecinos de esta localidad han explicado que el sacerdote detenido no es el párroco de localidad, si bien pasa temporadas desde hace tiempo en Carrizo en compañía de su hermano. Según La Nueva Crónica de León, el sacerdote se ocupa de dar misa en varios pueblos de la zona de Omaña
