La DGT deja sin etiqueta medioambiental a algunos vehículos que cumplen las condiciones

Existen vehículos matriculados antes de 2009 cuyos motores se adecuan al nivel de emisiones de la normativa Euro 4, en el caso de los diésel, y Euro 3, en vehículos gasolina.

Atasco en los principales accesos a la ciudad de Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El sistema de pegatinas medioambientales —destinado a segmentar la contaminación del parque automovilístico español— no garantiza por completo que los vehículos reciban la etiqueta correspondiente por su tipo de motor. Esto se debe a que la clasificación que realizó la DGT atiende principalmente a las fechas de matriculación, dejando fuera a los coches con una vida anterior a 2006.

Sin embargo, existen motores diésel fabricados antes de esa fecha que si cumplen con los niveles de emisiones de la normativa Euro 4 y, en el caso de los gasolina, con la normativa Euro 3. 

Otro de los motivos que explica este error tiene que ver con que las especificaciones técnicas y las características medioambientales de los motores eran enviados de manera manual antes de 2009, por lo que se podrían entender errores procedimentales, tal y como ha informado la DGT a la Cadena SER.

Por su parte, la DGT informa que la decisión de dividir el etiquetado medioambiental de los vehículos venía a facilitar a la ciudadanía la comprensión del nuevo sistema automovilístico, importante de cara a las restricciones de tráfico durante hipotéticos protocolos de contaminación.

No obstante, los usuarios afectados —cerca de un 10% de los vehículos— pueden corregir la situación y conseguir la pegatina adecuada al verdadero nivel de emisiones de sus coches. Para ello, la DGT ha recomendado a algunos ciudadanos que se han quejado a través de las redes sociales, que acudan a la Jefatura Superior de Tráfico con un certificado del fabricante que demuestre el nivel euro real.

Los motores diésel Euro 4 y gasolina Euro 3 se corresponden con la etiqueta de tipo B que permite el tránsito urbano en escenarios de contaminación de tipo 3, 4 y 5. 

