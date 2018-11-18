Público
Día mundial en Recuerdo de las Víctimas de Accidentes de Tráfico Cinco campañas de la DGT para concienciar sobre los accidentes de tráfico

Recopilamos algunas de los spots de los últimos años con motivo del Día mundial en Recuerdo de las Víctimas de Accidentes de Tráfico.

Imagen de la última campaña de la DGT con un mensaje impactante que pretende 'sacudir' a la sociedad.

Este domingo es el Día mundial en Recuerdo de las Víctimas de Accidentes de Tráfico. Un día para el recuerdo de los que perdieron su vida en las carreteras.

Familiares y asociaciones activas en el impulso de medidas que ayuden a controlar el número de siniestrosse han reunido en Madrid, con la presencia de Pere Navarro, director general de la DGT, para evidenciar la importancia de la seguridad vial.

En Público queremos sumarnos a la campaña de concienciación de Tráfico y recordar algunos los spots que se han lanzado en los últimos años desde la DGT:

