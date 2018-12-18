Público
Documental de Mediapro El documental que cuenta el 'procés' al detalle

Mediapro ha producido un reportaje audiovisual en el que, con la participación de 17 expertos, más de 3 meses de documentación y 20 horas grabadas de entrevistas, realiza un recorrido sobre lo que pasó, lo que está pasando y lo que puede llegar a pasar en cuanto a la independencia de Catalunya.

El magistrado Manuel Marchena (d) preside el tribunal, junto al juez Andrés Martínez Arreieta (i), al inicio de la vista por las cuestiones previas del caso del 'procés' | EFE/Ballesteros

'Causa especial 20907 - 2017' es el título del documental, producido por Mediapro, que intenta esclarecer al detalle el juicio abierto por el procés  y que se lleva a cabo en la Sala Segunda de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo contra los 18 procesados a consecuencias del 1-O. Ahí es donde el jurado celebrará este martes 18 de diciembre la última vista antes de su pronunciamiento sobre la causa, además de si tiene competencia para ello.

La pieza audiovisual huye de las voces particularmente políticas y da voz a 17 personajes reconocidos entre jueces, fiscales, juristas y catedráticos en Derecho penal, constitucional y procesal. Algunos nombres que sobresalen son Mercè Comes (Jueces por la Democracia), Lluís Mestres (Associació Atenes de Juristes pels Drets Civils), Xavier González de Rivera (Àgora Judicial), José María Mena (exfiscal jefe del TSJC), Joaquín Giménez García y José Antonio Martín Pallín (magistrados eméritos del TS), Josep Casadevall (exjuez y exvicepresidente del TEDH)  o María Victoria Rosell (jueza y exdiputada de Podemos).

Aunque la duración del documental apenas rebasa la hora, han sido tres meses de trabajo previo en el que Lluís Arcarazo, el realizador de la cinta, ha tenido en cuenta unas 60 fuentes diferentes y las grabaciones de las entrevistas, juntas, llegan a las 20 horas.

El reportaje audiovisual está vertebrado cronológicamente, con un génesis en la reforma del Estatut de Catalunya y la posterior respuesta del Tribunal Constitucional (TC). Un recorrido que sigue con las calles agitadas en otoño de 2017 y continua con las querellas del exfiscal José Manuel Maza, la polémica de la prisión preventiva para nueve de los 18 procesados por el 1-O, los recursos que evitaron las investiduras de Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, y el rechazo de las euroordenes y peticiones de extradición en Alemania, Bélgica, Escocia y Suiza, lo que, previsiblemente, desembocará en la intervención del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH).

Un aspecto que cuenta con gran presencia en el reportaje es la violencia: concepto en torno al que se articulan las diferentes acusaciones de rebelión. En este punto preciso, los expertos congregados no llegan a un punto en común debido a la dificultad de concretar la necesidad de que esa violencia tenga que ser física o puede enmascararse también en coacciones.

