La Catedral de Santa María la Real de la Almudena ha instalado un 'cepillo electrónico', en colaboración con Banco Sabadell, a través del cual se pueden hacer donativos con tarjetas y móviles, según ha informado un portavoz de la Archidiócesis de Madrid.
Se trata de un cajón para recoger donativos en efectivo que cuenta además con un lector de contactless, y que se instaló el viernes pasado en la Catedral de Madrid. Varias parroquias se han interesado por este sistema que busca facilitar a quienes no lleven dinero en efectivo que puedan contribuir a aumentar las arcas de la Iglesia.
El Arzobispado valorará esta experiencia que se desarrollará por primera vez en Madrid en La Almudena antes de instalar el 'cepillo electrónico' en otras parroquias.
Según ha informado Telemadrid, antes de fin de año un centenar de catedrales y parroquias tendrán 'cepillos electrónicos' para que los fieles puedan pagar con tarjeta o con el móvil.
