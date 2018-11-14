La Audiencia de Alicante ha condenado a 15 años y 6 meses de prisión al narcotraficante británico Brian Colin Charrington -que cuenta con una entrada en la Wikipedia sobre su trayectoria delictiva- por introducir 192 kilos de cocaína en España. Tras su detención, la Policía reveló que Charrington disponía de esa página en la enciclopedia online en la que enumeraban sus alijos y que podía haber sido confeccionada por él mismo o personas a sus órdenes.
La sentencia le declara autor de un delito contra la salud pública y de otro de blanqueo de capitales y le impone, además, multas que superan los 31,2 millones de euros. Además de los estupefacientes que los agentes incautaron en un piso de El Albir (Alfaz del Pi, Alicante) alquilado por la organización, también intervinieron coches de alta gama, seis embarcaciones de recreo, viviendas y cuentas bancarias por un importe cercano a los cinco millones de euros.
El tribunal ha condenado también a su hijo, Ray Charrington, a tres años y medio de cárcel por el blanqueo
El tribunal ha condenado también a su hijo, Ray Charrington, a tres años y medio de cárcel por el blanqueo, así como a penas de 10 y 12 años, respectivamente, a otros dos acusados, Ivo Du Chatenier y Aleksei Pustovarov, por narcotráfico y pertenencia a organización criminal. En cambio, ha absuelto de todos los cargos a cinco presuntos cómplices. En ese grupo se encuentra la compañera sentimental de Brian Charrington, Isabelle Danielle Lydie Robert, que cumple actualmente otra condena por tráfico de estupefacientes impuesta por la Audiencia Nacional.
El fallo, que puede ser recurrido ante el Tribunal Supremo, declara probado que el narcotraficante británico dirigió entre 2012 y 2013 el traslado en barco de 192 kilos de cocaína desde Sudamérica al puerto alicantino de Altea. Charrington, que era uno de los diez criminales más buscados por las fuerzas de seguridad europeas en el momento de su detención, contó con la colaboración de Pustovarov y Du Chatenier para transportar y ocultar la mercancía ilegal.
Igualmente, se apoyó en su hijo Ray para el lavado de dinero procedente del tráfico de estupefacientes. todos ellos fueron apresados en julio de 2013 en una operación desarrollada por el Grupo de Respuesta Especial al Crimen Organizado (Greco) de la Policía Nacional que se saldó inicialmente con 13 arrestos, siete en España y seis en Venezuela.
