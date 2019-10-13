Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Educación concertada Un colegio concertado expulsa a una alumna del comedor tras no pagar la cuota voluntaria

La Dirección de Área Territorial de la zona ha tenido que intervenir en el suceso, que ya se ha resuelto con la incorporación de la joven. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Comedor del centro educativo El Dragón. FERNANDO SÁNCHEZ

Comedor de un centro privado. FERNANDO SÁNCHEZ/Archivo

Una alumna del colegio concertado de Alicante fue expulsada del comedor escolar, a pesar de que su familia pagaba la cuota para ello, informa Antena 3

El motivo, según apunta la cadena, se debe al impago de diez facturas de la llamada "cuota voluntaria", un cobro muy común en este tipo de centros. El padre de la joven ha pedido abrir un expediente al centro y la Dirección de Área Territorial (DAT) de Alicante ha tenido que intervenir. La joven, posteriomente, fue readmitida. 

"Había una irregularidad porque se mezclaban cuotas voluntarias junto con servicios que se prestaban y estaba todo dentro de un mismo paquete" ha asegurado el director del DAT de la zona a Antena 3. 

La noticia ha devuelto a la palestra el debate sobre la verdadera voluntariedad de este tipo de pagos. Este abono permite al estudiante disfrutar de ciertas actividades no obligatorias ni ligadas al programa escolar, pero la cuota del comedor se paga aparte, según denunciaba el telediario de Antena 3. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad