Elena Anaya: "Rechacé mi segunda película porque un director me dijo que enseñara las tetas"

"Rechacé mi segunda película porque un director me dijo que le enseñara las tetas", son las declaraciones de la actriz Elena Anaya en las que denuncia el trato que se da a los cuerpos de las mujeres en el mundo del cine. "Esto se lo he contado alguna vez a algún periodista y pasaban a la siguiente pregunta. Parece que no interesaba", ha puntualizado.

La artista, en una entrevista con Smoda, asegura que el fenómeno MeToo ha cambiado las cosas en la forma de rodar: "Me parece que había que poner un poquito de orden", opina.

"Es una lucha de todos. También de los hombres"

La intérprete española hace un llamamiento a "denunciar" las situaciones de desnudos forzados e innecesarios. Asimismo, invita a "no aceptar peticiones del tipo: «Perdona, hemos terminado la película, pero ahora vamos a rodar una escena desnuda porque hay poca carne»".

"Las mujeres deben tener derecho a defenderse. Que cuando denuncien a sus maridos porque intentan matarlas, la justicia actúe y ese señor no pueda volver con un hacha. Es una lucha de todos. También de los hombres", zanja.