Elio Berhanyer El diseñador Elio Berhanyer fallece en Madrid a los 89 años

El último gran nombre de la historia de la moda española ha muerto hoy en su residencia de Madrid, según han confirmado fuentes familiares

Elio Berhanyer ha fallecido a los 89 años en su residencia de Madrid/EFE

El diseñador Elio Berhanyer, el último gran nombre de la historia de la moda española, ha fallecido a los 89 años en su residencia de Madrid, según han confirmado fuentes familiares.

(Habrá ampliación)

