Un estudio muestra cómo se mueve la covid-19 en espacios cerrados. "Si alguien infectado con coronavirus tose y se aleja, deja partículas de coronavirus en suspensión extremadamente pequeñas", advierte Ville Vuorinen, profesor asistente de la Universidad de Aalto.

Así se dispersa la covid-19 por el aire en el supermercado. / CAPTURA YOUTUBE - UNIVERSIDAD DE AALTO
Así se dispersa la covid-19 por el aire en el supermercado. / CAPTURA YOUTUBE - UNIVERSIDAD DE AALTO

Un grupo de investigadores finlandeses enseñan en un vídeo cómo se propaga el coronavirus por el aire en espacios cerrados como el supermercado. El estudio realizado muestra la expansión de las partículas virales tras el estornudo o tos de una persona. 

La simulación -en la que han participado una treintena de científicos de la Universidad de Aalto, la Universidad de Helsinki, el Instituto Meteorológico de Finlandia y el Centro de Investigación Técnica VTT- establece que tras un estornudo, estas partículas se expanden por otros pasillos y queda suspendida durante varios minutos. 

"Si alguien infectado con coronavirus tose y se aleja, deja partículas de coronavirus en suspensión extremadamente pequeñas. Y estas partículas podrían terminar en el tracto respiratorio de otras personas cercanas", advierte Ville Vuorinen, profesor asistente de la Universidad de Aalto.

Este mismo martes, la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha insistido en la necesidad de seguir a "rajatabla" las medidas de higiene y distanciamiento social. La ministra portavoz explica que son las "más eficaces" para prevenir la propagación de la covid-19.

