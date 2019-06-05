Los empleados de mantenimiento de la UAM se manifiestan por la continuidad de sus puestos en la segunda jornada de la EvAU.

Los trabajadores de Ferrovial Servicios, que se encargan del mantenimiento de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, se han concentrado este miércoles a las puertas del Rectorado para protestar y defender sus puestos de trabajo ante la proximidad de la fecha de vencimiento del actual contrato de mantenimiento.
Una protesta que coincide con la segunda jornada de los exámenes de la Evaluación para el Acceso a la Universidad (EvAU), requisito que los alumnos deben superar una vez han finalizado los estudios de bachillerato para poder acceder a la universidad.
Medio centenar de trabajadores ven peligrar sus empleos a tan solo 20 días de que la prorroga que la empresa les concedió el pasado enero llegue a su fin. Su labor: "realizar todas las labores de mantenimiento de todas las infraestructuras y edificios del campus (electricidad, climatización, fontanería, albañilería, pintura, cerrajería, carpintería...)", asegura un portavoz de los trabajadores a Público.
José de la Torre, portavoz del sindicato en la UAM, ha asegurado a los micrófonos de la Cadena Ser que han sido "subrogados desde hace años por empresas de mantenimiento". Esto fue así, afirma, "hasta que la subrogación se elimino de la Ley de Contratos. Entonces, la Administración Pública, en lugar de buscar otro tipo de solución para el mantenimiento de los puestos, lo que ha hecho es dejarlos caer", sentencia de la Torre.
Sin embargo, un portavoz de los trabajadores ha asegurado a Público que tras las quejas de este miércoles, "la gerencia del rectorado tiene voluntad de buscar una solución al problema".
