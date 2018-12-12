El municipio malagueño Benalmádena ha modificado la ordenanza de bienestar, protección y tenencia responsable de los animales para minimizar el efecto de las micciones de las mascotas en la calle, según ha informado La Opinión de Málaga. Ahora, los dueños de las mascotas deberán evitar que el animal orine sobre el mobiliario urbano, edificios y vehículos. Además, los responsables de los animales deberán disponer de una botella con agua mezclada con jabón o vinagre para paliar los efectos de la micción.
La reforma de la ordenanza también recomienda a los dueños de los perros a sacarlos por las áreas habilitadas para los animales. En caso de que la persona que pasee a la mascota no cumpla la nueva regulación, la Policía Local podrá multarle por infracción leve.
