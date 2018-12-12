Público
Benalmádena Un municipio de Málaga obliga a limpiar los restos de orina de las mascotas en la calle

Los dueños de las mascotas de Benalmádena deberán disponer de una botella con agua mezclada con jabón o vinagre para minimizar los efectos de la micción en la vía pública. 

En Benalmádena los ciudadanos con mascota deberán limpiar el pipí del animal - EFE

El municipio malagueño Benalmádena ha modificado la ordenanza de bienestar, protección y tenencia responsable de los animales para minimizar el efecto de las micciones de las mascotas en la calle, según ha informado La Opinión de Málaga. Ahora, los dueños de las mascotas deberán evitar que el animal orine sobre el mobiliario urbano, edificios y vehículos. Además, los responsables de los animales deberán disponer de una botella con agua mezclada con jabón o vinagre para paliar los efectos de la micción.

La reforma de la ordenanza también recomienda a los dueños de los perros a sacarlos por las áreas habilitadas para los animales. En caso de que la persona que pasee a la mascota no cumpla la nueva regulación, la Policía Local podrá multarle por infracción leve.

El municipio ha cambiado la regulación después de que sus habitantes comunicasen su malestar por la falta de limpieza en las calles. La modificación cuenta con el apoyo de colectivos animalistas de Benalmádena, que piden que se siga el ejemplo de los países europeos que cuentan con un reglamento que normaliza este aspecto. 

