Estás leyendo: ¿Seguirás comiendo con los ojos cerrados?

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Encuesta ¿Seguirás comiendo con los ojos cerrados?

Después de que Público e Igualdad Animal hayan revelado las atrocidades que se cometen sobre los animales en algunas granjas industriales de cría de pollos te invitamos ahora a participar en esta encuesta.

Centenares de pollos permanecen hacinados durante la noche en una granja intensiva de España./ Jairo Vargas
Centenares de pollos permanecen hacinados durante la noche en una granja intensiva de España. /J. VARGAS

mADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público