España ofrece ayuda a la activista Greta Thunberg para viajar a la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid

La ministra para la Transición Ecológica en funciones, Teresa Ribera, ha respondido en su cuenta de Twitter a la petición de ayuda de la joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg para poder llegar a Madrid y participar en la Cumbre del Clima que se celebrará del 2 al 13 de diciembre próximos.
Ribera refiere en un tuit que a nuestro país le encantaría ayudarla a cruzar el Atlántico de regreso, y que espera ponerse en contacto con ella para hacerlo posible.
"Querida Greta, sería genial tenerte aquí en #Madrid. Has hecho un largo viaje y nos ayudas a todos a generar preocupación, abrir mentes y mejorar la acción. Nos encantaría ayudarte a cruzar el Atlántico de regreso. Abierta a ponerme en contacto para hacerlo posible", escribe la ministra en respuesta a un tuit de la activista sueca, de 16 años.
La estudiante en la misma red social pedía ayuda desde el continente americano para poder trasladarse a Madrid, donde finalmente se celebrará la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático (COP25), en lugar de en Santiago de Chile, donde estaba prevista inicialmente.
Dear Greta, it would be great to have you here in #Madrid. You've made a long journey and help all of us to raise concern, open minds and enhance action. We would love to help you to cross the Atlantic back. Willing to get in contact to make it posible. https://t.co/hwuY1NtWSR— Teresa Ribera /🌹 (@Teresaribera) November 1, 2019
"Como #COP25 se ha trasladado oficialmente de Santiago a Madrid Necesitaré ayuda. Resulta que he viajado por medio mundo, por el camino equivocado. Ahora necesito encontrar una manera de cruzar el Atlántico en noviembre... Si alguien pudiera ayudarme a encontrar transporte, estaría muy agradecida", solicitaba Thunberg en un tuit.
La adolescente sueca abrió el pasado verano un período sabático para viajar a América y poder participar en la Cumbre del Clima que se celebró el mes pasado en la sede de la ONU en Nueva York, así como en la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático (COP25), que Chile iba a acoger en diciembre.
As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019
It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)
Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November... If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.
-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U
Su rechazo a viajar en avión para evitar emisiones contaminantes hizo que cruzara el Atlántico en un velero y que utilice autobuses y trenes para desplazarse por el continente americano.
Thunberg comenzó en septiembre de 2018 una huelga escolar frente al Parlamento sueco para pedir medidas contra el cambio climático, que inspiró un movimiento global y que la ha llevado a ser recibida por líderes mundiales y a intervenir en conferencias de alto nivel.
El pasado martes, Thunberg rechazó el premio medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico en protesta por la falta de acción contra la crisis climática.
Greta Thunberg fue distinguida recientemente con el denominado Nobel Alternativo que entrega la fundación sueca Right Livelihood Award y estaba nominada al Nobel de la Paz de este año, que recayó en el primer ministro etíope, Abiy Ahmed, por su iniciativa para resolver el conflicto fronterizo entre su país y Eritrea.
