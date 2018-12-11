Público
Estadística de Población España registra la menor cifra de nacimientos desde 1941: sólo 179.794 bebés en seis meses

El número de fallecimientos entre enero y junio de 2018 ascendió a 226.384 personas, un 2,1 % más el pasado año. El crecimiento vegetativo tuvo un saldo negativo de 46.590 personas

Sólo hubo 179.794 nacimientos en España entre enero y junio de 2018.- REUTERS

En el primer semestre de este año, entre enero y junio, en España solo han nacido 179.794 bebés, la cifra más baja de toda la serie histórica que comenzó a elaborarse en 1941, y un 5,8 % menos que los alumbramientos registrados un año antes.

Y mientras descienden los nacimientos aumentan las muertes. En el mismo periodo fallecieron 226.384 personas, un 2,1 % más que en el primer semestre de 2017, con lo que el crecimiento vegetativo (nacimientos menos muertes) presentó un saldo negativo de 46.590 personas, según datos de Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE)

