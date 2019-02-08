Público
Estafa ataúdes A prisión una hija del dueño de la funeraria por la estafa de los ataúdes

Con la detención de la hija del dueño de la funeraria ya son 16 las personas arrestadas, todos investigados por presuntos delitos de estafa continuada, fraude a la hacienda pública y blanqueo.

El Grupo funerario El Salvador, acusado de cambiar féretros. / EFE

Un Juzgado ha ordenado prisión para una hija del dueño del Grupo funerario El Salvador de Valladolid, detenida por la Policía este viernes en una calle de la ciudad, dentro de la investigación abierta a la empresa por quedarse con ataúdes comprados antes de incinerar los cadáveres y revenderlos.

Además el propietario de la empresa y otro de los hijos permanecen en prisión, este último con la opción de pagar una fianza de 800.000 euros, y otros trece familiares y empleados que fueron detenidos se encuentran ya en libertad con cargos.

La investigación se centra centra ahora en si se retiraban los féretros antes de la incineración y se revendían

La hija del dueño de la empresa, L.M.V, cuya detención ha sido adelantada por eldiario.es y que han confirmado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, tiene 33 años, está acusada de los delitos de estafa continuada y organización criminal, y desempeñaba hasta ahora las funciones de directora gerente del tanatorio del mismo nombre que la funeraria.

El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 6 de Valladolid, que investiga el caso, centra las indagaciones en si se retiraban los féretros antes de la incineración y se revendían, unas prácticas que supuestamente se realizaron durante veinte años pero que no afectan a todas las incineraciones practicadas en ese periodo.

De manera provisional, se calcula que fueron retirados casi 6.000 féretros entre 1995 y 2015, según fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCyL).

La delegada del Gobierno en Castilla y León, Virginia Barcones, desveló el pasado lunes que el grupo funerario, investigado dentro de la Operación Ignis, en algunos casos supuestamente usó solo la tapa de los féretros para introducir cadáveres en el horno crematorio.

