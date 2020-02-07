bilbao
La Diputación de Bizkaia tiene un problema con el síndrome de alineación parental (SAP). Cuatro de sus funcionarios han sido imputados por la Audiencia Provincial por un delito de prevaricación por actuar sin autorización judicial y arrebatar a una menor de su madre, que disfrutaba de la custodia compartida. Entre los citados por el tribunal está el máximo responsable del departamento de Acción Social, Sergio Murillo, según ha publicado El País.
El SAP, que no goza de ninguna evidencia empírica que demuestre su existencia e incluso su uso fue prohibido por Consejo del Trabajo Social, fue el argumento esgrimido desde la Diputación bizkaina para que a Irune Costumero la separaran de su hija en 2017.
Tras superar un divorcio complicado, el juez decidió que la custodia de la niña fuera compartida. Pero el padre de la joven denunció a su expareja ante los Servicios Sociales de la Diputación, aduciendo que Costumero trataba de influir a la menor en su contra, con el objetivo de que esta no pasase tiempo con él.
Los servicios sociales bizkainos procedieron a retirar la custodia de la niña, algo que Costumero rememora así: "Estaba con mi hija y con mi madre. La niña se agarró a mí, y me la tuvieron que arrancar mientras gritaba: ¡Mamá, mamá!". Posteriormente, agentes de Policía la rodearon.
Ahora la Audiencia de Bizkaia sentará en el banquillo a cuatro trabajadores de la Diputación por aplicar el falso SAP. Entre ellos está la jefa de la Sección de Recepción, Valoración y Orientación, Antonia Giner, la jefa del Servicio de Infancia, Consuelo Alonso y la trabajadora social que aplicó la orden, Maika Urrutxurtu, además del ya mencionado Segio Murillo.
A los cuatro también se les imputa un posible delito de prevaricación, dado que "no parece que la competencia" para revisar esta resolución judicial recayera en los servicios de la Diputación. También se va a investigar otro delito de lesiones de se produjeron cuando usaron la fuerza contra Costumero y contra la menor.
