La Justicia francesa ha rechazado un nuevo recurso presentado por los padres del tetrapléjico Vincent Lambert para intentar reanudar su alimentación e hidratación artificiales, según ha anunciado este viernes el abogado de la esposa, Francis Fossier, en declaraciones a France Info.
El procedimiento de urgencia fue presentado este jueves ante el Tribunal Administrativo de Châlons en Champagne, en el noreste de Francia, y su archivo se asentó en la decisión del Supremo del pasado 28 de junio.
Fossier destacó que, el mismo día que dictaminó el Supremo, los padres habían recurrido también sin éxito ante el Tribunal de Apelación de Reims, ciudad en la que Lambert está ingresado, para intentar cambiarle de hospital y asumir su tutela, que está en manos de la esposa.
Su situación se ha convertido en Francia en un símbolo en el debate sobre la muerte digna en Francia
"Debemos permanecer atentos", dijo el abogado, que no dudó de que los padres, fervientes católicos, iban a hacer todo lo posible para que el equipo médico de Reims active de nuevo los tratamientos para mantenerlo con vida. Lambert no dejó por escrito su testamento vital y su situación se ha convertido en Francia en un símbolo en el debate sobre la muerte digna en el país.
El hombre sufrió un accidente de tráfico en 2008 que le dejó tetrapléjico y totalmente dependiente. En 2011, los médicos descartaron toda posibilidad de mejora, y en 2014 su estado fue calificado de vegetativo.
El equipo médico que está a su cargo, tras la decisión del Supremo, inició este pasado martes el proceso para retirarle la alimentación e hidratación artificiales.
Es la tercera vez que el hospital lleva a cabo ese protocolo, pero en las dos anteriores los recursos presentados por los padres habían acabado frenando esa decisión.
Aunque la defensa de los padres amenazó el día 28 con demandar al doctor de su hijo, Vincent Sánchez, por "asesinato con premeditación" en caso de que activara el proceso, el letrado de la esposa ha destacado el pasado sábado que esa denuncia no había sido presentada.
