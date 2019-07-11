El tetrapléjico francés Vincent Lambert, en estado vegetativo desde hace más de una década, ha fallecido este jueves, nueve días después de que el equipo médico del hospital de Reims iniciara el protocolo para retirarle la alimentación e hidratación artificiales, informaron los medios franceses.
Su caso se había convertido en Francia en símbolo del debate en torno a la muerte digna y mantenía enfrentada a su propia familia: sus padres, fervientes católicos, han luchado por que se mantuviera su tratamiento, y su mujer y tutora legal, Rachel Lambert, era contraria al ensañamiento terapéutico.
No obstante, tras años de batalla judicial ante la ausencia de testamento vital que reflejara su voluntad, los padres, Viviane y Pierre, habían aceptado este lunes su muerte como algo inevitable y anunciaron que no iban a presentar nuevos recursos.
