Este martes fueron atendidos 16 pasajeros de un vuelo procedente de las islas Mauricio por los servicios médicos del aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas con contusiones y cortes provocados por las turbulencias durante el trayecto. El avión habría sufrido una caída en picado de varios metros, por fortuna, los pilotos pudieron normalizar la situación y aterrizar "sin novedad" a las 19:15 horas, según confirman fuentes de Aena a Público.
Al menos 14 pasajeros fueron trasladados por los servicios del SAMUR a cinco hospitales de Madrid, según pudo confirmar este diario. El comandante del vuelo EVE838, de la compañía Evelop Airlines, comunicó a los servicios de control aéreo la "necesidad de tener prevenidos en el aeropuerto a los servicios de atención médica", señaló Aena.
Tras el aterrizaje, desarrollado con normalidad, el avión estacionó "en una posición en remoto", para facilitar las tareas de atención de los 16 viajeros heridos por las asistencias médicas del aeropuerto.
Los pasajeros que resultaron heridos "no llevaban el cinturón puesto", señalan desde la aerolínea
El SAMUR no atendió a ningún paciente y simplemente colaboró en las tareas de traslado, primero a un grupo de 10 pasajeros a las 19.50 horas y luego a otros cuatro a las 20.30 horas para su valoración en varios centros hospitalarios. Así, los viajeros fueron remitidos a los hospitales Ramón y Cajal, La Paz, el 12 de Octubre y al Hospital de Sanchinarro.
De las 353 personas a bordo del avión, la compañía del Grupo Barceló apunta que entre 14 resultaron heridas por contusiones y, una vez aterrizó el avión en Barajas y fueron asistidas, se trasladaron a los hospitales y fueron "dadas de alta el mismo día".
"El protocolo en caso de turbulencias se activó para todos los pasajeros y resultaron heridos aquellos que no llevaban el cinturón puesto", señalan desde la compañía.
