Exhumación Franco El Gobierno intentó negociar con la familia Franco la exhumación del dictador

La reunión duró algo más de dos horas, pero la familia acabó cortando el posible pacto y arguyó que recurrirá a la justicia.

Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno ha confirmado que intentó negociar con la familia Franco la exhumación del dictador. Conversaciones en las que se intentó acordar dónde y cuándo se enterraría a Francisco Franco tras ser extraído del Valle de los Caídos. 

Las conversaciones entre el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y la familia de Franco se han venido manteniendo en los últimos días, sin embargo, los familiares de Franco han decidido romper estas conversaciones y han reiterado su intención de acudir a los tribunales, según recoge la web de RTVE

La reunión duró dos horas y se desarrolló en un "ambiente cordial", según fuentes conocedoras del encuentro recogidas por la Cadena Ser. Incluso se pensó en una figura de mediador del Gobierno para estas conversaciones.

La negativa de la familia pone en riesgo la exhumación, que de llevarse a los Tribunales, podría alargar de manera indefinida el traslado de la momia de Franco

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, reprochó durante la pasada rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros a la familia de Franco la "obstaculización constante" que pone a la aplicación del decreto ley para la exhumación de los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos y, por lo tanto, "a la democracia española".

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Calvo no ha querido aventurar si será posible la exhumación de los restos de Franco antes de las elecciones.

