Fallece una bebé de 10 meses olvidada por su abuelo en el coche

Aunque el hombre pidió ayuda de manera inmediata, la bebé ya ha había fallecido debido a la elevada temperatura, mientras que él ha sido conducido al Hospital de Manacor por el estado de nerviosismo en el que se encontraba.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE

Una bebé de diez meses ha fallecido este viernes en la localidad mallorquina de Manacor después de que el abuelo, de 56 años y que estaba a cargo de la nieta, se la dejara olvidada en el interior del coche, ha informado la Policía Nacional.

El suceso ha tenido lugar en la calle S'Hort des Cobre de Manacor cuando el hombre ha dejado a la pequeña en su automóvil, al parecer sobre las siete de la mañana, cuando la pequeña estaba dormida. Según fuentes policiales, a las 15.00 horas el abuelo se ha acordado de que su nieta estaba en el coche.

Aunque pidió ayuda de manera inmediata, la bebé ya ha había fallecido debido a la elevada temperatura, mientras que él ha sido conducido al Hospital de Manacor por el estado de nerviosismo en el que se encontraba. 

